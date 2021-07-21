Energy Alert
WRMC contends with max capacity in hospital

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - White River Medical Center in Batesville has reached max capacity in its hospital, with 35 patients fighting COVID-19, and several others battling other illnesses.

Hospitalist Jarrod Anderson says that he’s seen a much larger number of young people in the hospital, showing symptoms that had been primarily exclusive to older patients.

His theory is that those who are younger tend to not to take the vaccine, paired with the delta variant.

“We’re having less success vaccinating the younger population, so we’re seeing more of them in the hospital,” Anderson said. “But I can tell you that we’ve seen an uptick in the number of younger patients who require hospitalization due to COVID-19.”

Anderson also said that the hospital has been much busier than usual even despite COVID, with many coming in for other illnesses and injuries.

He says this could be from people who skipped on doctor and hospital visits during the pandemic, due to concern of catching the virus.

“I think the hospital is close to max capacity, but it’s not just COVID,” Anderson said. “We see a certain number of COVID, and the overall hospitalizations haven’t hit what we would say is our peak six to nine months ago, but we do have a lot of other illnesses coming in.”

Even though the hospital is at maximum capacity, staff still encourages people suffering from symptoms of COVID to visit the hospital or a doctor, in order to receive some form of treatment before symptoms worsen.

