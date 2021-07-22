$500,000 bond set in aggravated assault, terroristic act case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis man faces an August court date in connection with a June shooting on Vine Street.

A $500,000 bond was set Wednesday for Demarco C. Mitchell, 27, of Memphis in Craighead County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Vine Street on June 8 after getting a call about shots being fired.

The front door and window of one of the apartments had been shot multiple times and police later spoke with a woman about the shooting.

“She stated she was sitting on the couch and heard a knock at the door and then bullets began coming through her door,” Jonesboro police said. “She said that she heard numerous more shots being fired and she took her kids to the rear of the apartment.”

Police also spoke with a neighbor who had the incident on video.

“The video shows a white Dodge truck driving by the apartment several times and also shows a dark-colored passenger car driving around the block as well. The white Dodge truck then stops in front of the victim’s apartment and a subject gets out on the passenger side and the truck drives off,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The subject then walked up to the victim’s apartment and then you hear multiple gunshots and the male subject runs away from the building. The subject then starts to cross the road and the dark passenger car that had made several passes comes into the video screen and attempts to run over the male subject who was running and had shot at the apartment.”

From there, the black car stopped, the passenger got out with a rifle and started shooting at the man who shot at the apartment, police said.

Mitchell then showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm, police said.

Officers later spoke to the two people in the white truck, who took Mitchell to the hospital.

Police found marijuana and digital scales in the truck, a bullet hole in the front of the truck and a loaded 9 mm pistol in the back of the truck, the affidavit noted.

Police also found a .40 caliber weapon in the street near where the apartment happened, officials said.

Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of terroristic act-shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage, theft by receiving-firearm less than $2,500 and aggravated assault.

Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 27 in circuit court.

