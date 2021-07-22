Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.

According to Danielle McNeill, public information officer for the ADH, one child died at the end of last year.

She said it “took some time for ADH to confirm” the cause of death as COVID-19.

McNeill would not say when the second child died.

She also did not provide any information on the victims, including their ages and where they lived.

According to our content partner, KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas Children’s Hospital reported 11 confirmed COVID hospitalizations, with several more suspected.

“About half of those are critically ill,” said Dr. Rick Barr, chief clinical officer at Arkansas Children’s. “They’re in our ICU requiring ventilator support or have COVID-pneumonia.”

He said the most serious cases are among tweens.

