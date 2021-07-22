Arkansas State football in New Orleans for Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - The scarlet and black are back in New Orleans.

Arkansas State is one of 10 teams in the spotlight Thursday for Sun Belt Football Media Day. The Red Wolves are preparing for their first season under head coach Butch Jones.

The Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday. A-State was picked to finish 2nd in the West Division behind Louisiana.

Arkansas State will kick off the season September 4th at home vs. UCA

2021 Arkansas State Football Schedule

* - Sun Belt Conference Games

Saturday, September 4th 6:00pm: vs. UCA (ESPN3)

Saturday, September 11th 6:00pm: vs. Memphis (ESPN+)

Saturday, September 18th 3:15pm: at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

Saturday, September 25th TBA: at Tulsa (TV TBA)

Saturday, October 2nd TBA: at Georgia Southern * (TV TBA)

Thursday, October 7th 6:30pm: vs. Coastal Carolina * (ESPNU)

Thursday, October 21st 6:30pm: vs. Louisiana * (ESPNU)

Saturday, October 30th TBA: at South Alabama * (TV TBA)

Saturday, November 6th TBA: vs. Appalachian State * (TV TBA)

Saturday, November 13th TBA: at ULM * (TV TBA)

Saturday, November 20th TBA: at Georgia State * (TV TBA)

Saturday, November 27th TBA: Texas State * (TV TBA)

The Sun Belt Championship Game is Saturday, December 4th on ESPN. The West Division champion will face the East Division champion, the team with the better record would host the matchup.

You can see the early Sun Belt football television schedule here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.