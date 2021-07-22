Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chilled Creole Tomato Soup

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Literally, there are wars fought, garden wars that is, over the best tomato varieties. In Louisiana, the decision was made years ago: there’s nothing better than Creole tomatoes! In this recipe, our famous Creole tomatoes are used to create a magnificent chilled soup, perfect for the hot summer season in the swamps of Louisiana.

Prep Time: 7½ Hours

Yields: 4­–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds Creole tomatoes, washed, cored and divided

1 shallot, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tsps tomato paste

⅛ tsp smoked paprika

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp chopped basil leaves

1 tbsp chopped oregano leaves

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

6 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp sherry vinegar

¼ cup chopped basil leaves (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with vegetable spray. Cut 1 pound of tomatoes in half and arrange cut-side up on baking sheet. Arrange shallot and sliced garlic in a single layer over one area of the baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes then remove shallot and sliced garlic. Return baking sheet to the oven and roast until tomatoes are softened but not browned, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. In the bowl of a food processor, place sliced garlic, shallot and roasted tomatoes. Cut remaining Creole tomatoes into 1-inch cubes and add to the processor along with tomato paste, paprika, cayenne, basil and oregano. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Purée mixture until smooth, in batches if necessary. Once puréed, with processor running, drizzle in olive oil through feeding tube in a slow steady stream. Purée will turn orange in color. Strain purée through a fine mesh strainer into a glass bowl, pressing on solids in strainer to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Stir in sherry vinegar until well combined. Cover and refrigerate a minimum of 6 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, whisk soup to recombine. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Sprinkle soup with fresh ground pepper and garnish with basil.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Latest News

A rice luncheon on Friday showcased many different recipes and desserts made with one main...
Heaps of rice plates served as Rice Month kicks off
Looking for a Homemade Pie?
Region 8 Roasting Company With a Powerful Kick
N’Awlins Arkansas serves up ‘Bananas Foster’
Recipes for summertime entertaining