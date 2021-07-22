Energy Alert
City asks for residents help in storm cleanup effort

Walnut Ridge city officials are working to clean up debris after a May 4 storm.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge city officials are working to deal with the impact of a May 4 storm that hammered the town and are asking residents to help with the storm cleanup.

City officials said on social media that any bulk tree debris from the storm will need to be moved to the side of the street.

After that, residents can call City Hall at 870-886-6638 to let the city know where the debris can be picked up.

Posted by City of Walnut Ridge Arkansas on Thursday, July 22, 2021

The work will need to be done no later than Aug. 2.

City officials said if tree trimmers have been hired to cut trees or limbs, the trimmers are responsible for hauling the trees and limbs away.

