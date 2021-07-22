Construction continues at Jonesboro shooting sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Work has continued on the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, with construction crews building a major phase of the project.

On social media Thursday, the City of Jonesboro said the next phase of the project along Interstate 555 would be the range building.

The next major piece currently underway is the range building.

In May, Police Chief Rick Elliott told council members that construction crews had been working on completing restroom facilities, install shock curtains, and supply power from the front of the complex to the trap fields.

Elliott said at the time that construction is set to be done by August.

