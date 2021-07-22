Energy Alert
Construction continues at Jonesboro shooting sports complex

Construction has continued on the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex project, with crews working to build the complex's range building.
Construction has continued on the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex project, with crews working to build the complex's range building.(Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Work has continued on the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex, with construction crews building a major phase of the project.

On social media Thursday, the City of Jonesboro said the next phase of the project along Interstate 555 would be the range building.

Construction update for the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex. The next major piece currently underway is the range building.

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Thursday, July 22, 2021

In May, Police Chief Rick Elliott told council members that construction crews had been working on completing restroom facilities, install shock curtains, and supply power from the front of the complex to the trap fields.

Elliott said at the time that construction is set to be done by August.

