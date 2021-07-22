Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,199 new cases reported Thurs.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,199 new cases and 9 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 331,863 as of July 21.

So far, 7,494 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 315,209 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,143,621 people are fully vaccinated and 2,101,123 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Latest News

The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.
Missouri Supreme Court rules Medicaid expansion approved by voters in 2020 constitutional
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones with Arkansas media at 2021 Sun Belt Media Day
Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Graceland welcomes guests to Disney Archives exhibit
Superman celebration is scheduled for July 20-August 1 in Metropolis, Illinois.
Schedule, celebrity guests revealed for 2021 Superman Celebration