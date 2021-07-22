Energy Alert
Graceland welcomes guests to Disney Archives exhibit

Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Visitors will soon get the chance to step into the wonderful world of Disney at the Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.

“There’s something for everyone here, from Walt Disney the man to some of our current productions,” said Michael Vargo, the VP of D23 The Official Disney Fan.

Inside the Graceland Exhibit Center, guests can follow the hundred-year story of Walt Disney and his company from the time he was an animator, all the way to more recent films like the Live Action Beauty and the Beast.

Graceland is the first stop in the south for the archive exhibit, which made its way from southern California

“There’s over 400 objects in this exhib,” said Becky Cline, Director of Walt Disney Archives. “They had to be carefully packed, and shipped and moved from southern California here to Memphis and then reinstalled. This exhibit hall is just a big empty box, so everything had to be built to house this collection.”

The exhibit features the first ever Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Therea are also some Elvis Easter eggs.

”It’s the original art from the movie ‘Lilo and Stitch’ which came out in 2002. For those of you who are familiar, Stitch is one of Disney’s beloved characters who learned how to behave well after being modeled after one of our favorite citizens: Elvis,” said Angie Marchese, the VP of Archives and Exhibits at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

“Let’s face it, Elvis Presley and Walt Disney are two iconic names who are known literally all over the world,” said CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises Jack Soden during the exhibit’s ribbon cutting Thursday.

Guests are also invited to attend Disney-centered activities at Graceland.

“We’re going to have movie screenings on our sound stage where you can actually see Disney classics on the big screen that you can’t see anywhere else” said Marchese.

Graceland’s current COVID-19 policy does not require guests to wear masks and there’s no limit on number of guests.

The Walt Disney Archive exhibit will be at Graceland until Jan. 2, 2022.

