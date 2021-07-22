Heat Turns Up a Little More for the Weekend

We’re starting to touch the 90s again, and we’ll be in the mid-90s by the weekend. Spotty shower chances continue between sunset and midnight. More showers develop Friday afternoon, though, for a repeat of Thursday. Humidity and heat help bump up the heat index to around 100 Friday and near or above 105 by Sunday. Heat Advisories aren’t out of the question. Any heat relief early next week looks so small that you may not even notice it. Highs in the 90s all week long look like a real possibility as temperatures build back into the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.