Historic Citizens Bank building falling apart

Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners...
Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners of the old Citizens Bank building citations for not keeping the building up to par, adding the city has helped clean up the messes on multiple occasions.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The old Citizens Bank building has been sitting vacant for years with no clear plans of redeveloping the building.

Caution tape and barriers have been placed around the property due to the city deeming the building hazardous for pedestrians with asbestos and glass falling from the higher floors.

Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners of the building citations for not keeping the building up to par, adding the city has helped clean up the messes on multiple occasions.

“There are a lot of people who believe there is hope for it,” Campbell said. “I think it’s high on the mayor’s list of priorities to help ensure it does but it’s not something the city can just come in and take over.”

Campbell mentioned several local liability companies (LLC) own the building, saying the ownership is complex.

One of the LLCs told Region 8 News, they technically had no say on what happens with the building, adding they technically are not the actual owners.

However, Campbell says city administration may consider condemning the building and taking ownership if the owners do not take action.

