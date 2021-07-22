Jonesboro business owners encouraging customers and employees to wear masks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners are watching COVID cases rise around the state. Some are nervous that these numbers could take them back down a road to closings.

However, businesses across Jonesboro are making changes to keep their employees and customers safe.

A few owners said they rather be proactive than reactive. So, they announced they are now strongly encouraging customers to wear masks when entering their business.

This comes after Arkansas COVID cases have grown by the hundreds each day and the state lags in vaccination rates.

“I feel as if the numbers continue to increase we are all going to have to step up our game a little bit,” said Nancy Owens, one of the owners of The Recovery Room.

The owners at The Recovery Room, The Parsonage, and other businesses in downtown Jonesboro said Thursday this is only to help everyone in the long run.

“We no more want to go back to mask-wearing than anyone else,” said Owens. “We really do not, but we feel that we need to begin to think of ways that we can be helpful.”

“Due to resurgence of the illness and the increase in bed cases we have, we are implementing our employees wear their face masks,” said John Myers, Chef and Co-owner of The Parsonage.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance posted this in support of the owners making the decision to encourage masks again.

Downtown Jonesboro Alliance supports business owners (KAIT)

“We want to do our part and our businesses want to do their part to avoiding a shutdown and any of their staff and visitors. Obviously, everyone’s health is a top priority in this situation,” said Lindsey Wingo, executive director of DJA.

The Recovery Room is only strongly encouraging masks for their customers.

The Parsonage is now requiring their employees to wear masks.

Other business owners in the downtown area said they are discussing their plans for masks.

