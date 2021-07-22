Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro business owners encouraging customers and employees to wear masks

Jonesboro business owners encourage customers to wear masks
Jonesboro business owners encourage customers to wear masks(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Business owners are watching COVID cases rise around the state. Some are nervous that these numbers could take them back down a road to closings.

However, businesses across Jonesboro are making changes to keep their employees and customers safe.

A few owners said they rather be proactive than reactive. So, they announced they are now strongly encouraging customers to wear masks when entering their business.

This comes after Arkansas COVID cases have grown by the hundreds each day and the state lags in vaccination rates.

“I feel as if the numbers continue to increase we are all going to have to step up our game a little bit,” said Nancy Owens, one of the owners of The Recovery Room.

The owners at The Recovery Room, The Parsonage, and other businesses in downtown Jonesboro said Thursday this is only to help everyone in the long run.

“We no more want to go back to mask-wearing than anyone else,” said Owens. “We really do not, but we feel that we need to begin to think of ways that we can be helpful.”

“Due to resurgence of the illness and the increase in bed cases we have, we are implementing our employees wear their face masks,” said John Myers, Chef and Co-owner of The Parsonage.

The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance posted this in support of the owners making the decision to encourage masks again.

Downtown Jonesboro Alliance supports business owners
Downtown Jonesboro Alliance supports business owners(KAIT)

“We want to do our part and our businesses want to do their part to avoiding a shutdown and any of their staff and visitors. Obviously, everyone’s health is a top priority in this situation,” said Lindsey Wingo, executive director of DJA.

The Recovery Room is only strongly encouraging masks for their customers.

The Parsonage is now requiring their employees to wear masks.

Other business owners in the downtown area said they are discussing their plans for masks.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Missouri Supreme Court rules Medicaid expansion approved by voters in 2020 constitutional
Compromises outweigh campaign pledges in health care reform debates
Compromises outweigh campaign pledges in health care reform debates