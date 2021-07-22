Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An advancing warm front may touch off a few isolated thunderstorms this Thursday afternoon.

The rest of us can expect hazy and hot summer weather with highs near 90°F.

Rain chances fall and temperatures rise as we head into the weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes Monday with a stationary front.

Otherwise, afternoon temperatures will feel hotter thanks to high humidity. Heat indices could hit 105°F through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The remains of the March 28, 2020 tornado that devastated several businesses around town can still be seen, but one business destroyed by the storm has risen from the rubble.

Meanwhile, a downtown building continues to crumble despite citations and demands from city leaders.

A Region 8 town struggling to keep garbage workers is considering a shift to automated trucks.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Latest News

An advancing warm front may touch off a few isolated thunderstorms this Thursday afternoon.
Bryan's Thursday forecast, July 22
Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners...
Historic Citizens Bank building falling apart
The remains of the March 28 tornado that devastated several businesses around town can still be...
Business leveled by tornado rebuilds after 15 months
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash