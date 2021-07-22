July 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 22. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An advancing warm front may touch off a few isolated thunderstorms this Thursday afternoon.

The rest of us can expect hazy and hot summer weather with highs near 90°F.

Rain chances fall and temperatures rise as we head into the weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes Monday with a stationary front.

Otherwise, afternoon temperatures will feel hotter thanks to high humidity. Heat indices could hit 105°F through the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The remains of the March 28, 2020 tornado that devastated several businesses around town can still be seen, but one business destroyed by the storm has risen from the rubble.

Meanwhile, a downtown building continues to crumble despite citations and demands from city leaders.

A Region 8 town struggling to keep garbage workers is considering a shift to automated trucks.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.