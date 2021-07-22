Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.
Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.
A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.
Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.
