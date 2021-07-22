Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri Supreme Court rules Medicaid expansion approved by voters in 2020 constitutional

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday vacated a lower court’s decision in the state’s Medicaid expansion case, agreeing that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand.

The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court. The state Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 ballot measure approving expansion of the government-operated health care plan did not violate the Missouri Constitution because it “does not appropriate money and does not remove the General Assembly’s discretion in appropriating money to MO HealthNet.”

The ruling came just nine days after the Supreme Court heard the case, and a month after a Cole County judge overturned the constitutional amendment that Republican Gov. Mike Parson had refused to implement after the GOP-led Legislature didn’t provide any funding.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three women who were newly eligible for Medicaid. Their attorney, Chuck Hatfield, told the Supreme Court last week that the actions by the state would essentially “overturn the election.”

But Solicitor General John Sauer had urged for the Supreme Court to let the amendment stand and “preserve the Legislature’s traditional authority” over the budget.

Messages left with Hatfield and the Missouri Attorney General’s office were not immediately returned.

Advocates for the expansion said they were relieved by the ruling.

“We look forward to seeing Medicaid expansion swiftly implemented by the State so that all eligible Missourians receive the access to healthcare they need,” read a statement from the group Healthcare for Missouri. “This is not a partisan issue or a political issue - it’s a people issue.”

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation, at about one-fifth of the poverty level. The expansion is expected to add Medicaid eligibility for up to 275,000 low-income Missourians.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion last August, passing a constitutional amendment by 53% of the vote.

Read below a summary of the justices’ decision:

Missouri citizens eligible to enroll for Medicaid coverage under a new constitutional amendment expanding the class of eligible participants appeal from a circuit court’s judgment finding the amendment never became effective because the initiative petition by which it was enacted was constitutionally invalid. In a unanimous per curiam decision that cannot be attributed to any one author, the Supreme Court of Missouri vacates the judgment and remands the cause. The initiative petition enacting Medicaid expansion did not violate the state constitution’s ban on appropriation by initiative petition in that the constitutional amendment does not appropriate money and does not remove the general assembly’s discretion in appropriating money to Missouri’s Medicaid Program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Investigators believe Stacy Abram may be in the Wynne and Parkin areas.
Murder suspect believed to be in Cross County
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.