Murder suspect believed to be in Cross County

$2,000 reward offered for man’s arrest
Investigators believe Stacy Abram may be in the Wynne and Parkin areas.
Investigators believe Stacy Abram may be in the Wynne and Parkin areas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are searching for a Crittenden County murder suspect they believe may be in neighboring Cross County.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Stacy Malcolm Abram, 26, of Earle.

Abram is being sought in connection with a May 7 murder in Earle.

Abram is 5′9″ and 160 pounds and is from the Earle area.

Officials believe he is either in the Parkin or Wynne areas.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Abram’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

