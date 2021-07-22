Nationwide vehicle shortage impacts police department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nationwide vehicle shortage is causing issues with one police department in Northeast Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Police Department is trying to find new vehicles for their aging fleet.

Police Chief Rick Elliott said the department has been looking for months; he recently found two trucks in Oklahoma and asked the city to amend the budget to buy them while they are available.

“As we move forward in looking in more vehicles and everything going on across the country. There is just not many vehicles to be found to purchase. And the other day I happen to find some in Oklahoma,” Elliott said.

The city council approved the amendment to purchase two new vehicles, but Elliott says he may be back to ask again.

