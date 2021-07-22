Energy Alert
Schedule, celebrity guests revealed for 2021 Superman Celebration

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Superman Celebration is scheduled for July 30 through August 1.

Check out a schedule of events on its website.

Celebrity guests will include

  • Stacy Haiduk
  • Ilan Mitchell-Smith
  • K Callan
  • Nicholle Tom

Special guests will include:

  • Michael “Knightmage” Wilson - international cosplayer, entertainer and philanthropist
  • Joe Torrillo - co-designed “The Fire Zone,” a children’s state-of-the-art fire safety learning center, & responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11
  • The Aquaducks - high-energy funk and soul band from Nashville, Tenn.
  • Patriot II Flag - honors the mean and women who protect the citizens they serve
  • Lightning McQueen
  • Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

More announcements for the convention and festival will be made soon.

It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

