Schedule, celebrity guests revealed for 2021 Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Superman Celebration is scheduled for July 30 through August 1.

Check out a schedule of events on its website.

Celebrity guests will include

Stacy Haiduk

Ilan Mitchell-Smith

K Callan

Nicholle Tom

Special guests will include:

Michael “Knightmage” Wilson - international cosplayer, entertainer and philanthropist

Joe Torrillo - co-designed “The Fire Zone,” a children’s state-of-the-art fire safety learning center, & responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11

The Aquaducks - high-energy funk and soul band from Nashville, Tenn.

Patriot II Flag - honors the mean and women who protect the citizens they serve

Lightning McQueen

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

More announcements for the convention and festival will be made soon.

It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

