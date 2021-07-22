Schedule, celebrity guests revealed for 2021 Superman Celebration
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Superman Celebration is scheduled for July 30 through August 1.
Check out a schedule of events on its website.
Celebrity guests will include
- Stacy Haiduk
- Ilan Mitchell-Smith
- K Callan
- Nicholle Tom
Special guests will include:
- Michael “Knightmage” Wilson - international cosplayer, entertainer and philanthropist
- Joe Torrillo - co-designed “The Fire Zone,” a children’s state-of-the-art fire safety learning center, & responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11
- The Aquaducks - high-energy funk and soul band from Nashville, Tenn.
- Patriot II Flag - honors the mean and women who protect the citizens they serve
- Lightning McQueen
- Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
More announcements for the convention and festival will be made soon.
It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.