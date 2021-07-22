Schools preparing for another year with COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the 2021-22 school year set to begin in just a few weeks, area districts are drawing up plans for another year with COVID.

Here are the plans submitted, as of July 22:

Hillcrest School District : Will offer a virtual learning option for all students, K-12. More information, including scheduled instruction time and registration process, will be announced during the first week of August.

Jonesboro Public Schools : Will continue to follow Arkansas Department of Health guidance regarding social distancing and safety precautions. Masks not required, but strongly recommended for those who are not vaccinated. No plan at this time to offer a full-time virtual option.

Wynne School District : Will offer a Digital Learning Plan. Open enrollment through Aug. 4 with a mandatory orientation on Aug. 5 from 6-7 p.m. in the auditorium. Those who cannot attend the orientation must arrange a one-on-one session with child’s principal.

Region 8 News will update this list as more schools release their plans.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.