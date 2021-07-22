Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Stoddard Co., Mo. EMA upgrades storm tracker system

Stoddard County EMA Director Andrew Bohnert installs new weatherproof technology.
Stoddard County EMA Director Andrew Bohnert installs new weatherproof technology.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency is making advancements in its storm tracking technology.

The changes will help the EMA track storms better in the long run.

”The features that we currently use from this system have been extremely beneficial to us,” Andrew Bohnert said.

Stoddard County Emergency Management Director Andrew Bohnert is talking about the county’s new weather system, radar omega.

After installing it in April, he said some things need to be fixed.

“We did have a few severe thunderstorms back in May which knocked out a couple of our stations and also the late season ice storm back in early April also knocked down a couple of the sites as well,” Bohnert said.

That’s why Radar Omega is back in the county to make the cameras and electrical components more durable and water proof.

”That was one of the biggest issues we saw with the cameras is water was getting in and frying out the electrical components inside,” Don Murray said.

Lead meteorologist and developer Don Murray said Stoddard County is the only Emergency Management Agency currently testing out the system, so it’s a learning process.

“We’re just putting those procedures in place now really beefing up the system so that way the next severe weather that rolls through, they’ll stay online and be operational for emergency management here in Stoddard County,” Murray said.

Seven cameras were installed throughout the county. Bohnert has the ability to turn the cameras around 360 degrees to get a good view of incoming storms.

“Of course, we had the Dexter tornado come through here and we were using radar omega products extensively as we were tracking the storm coming in and it definitely helped us in our response to that event,” he said.

Radar Omega and the Stoddard County EMA will continue to work together in the next few months to make any necessary repairs or upgrades.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID

Latest News

hospital bed
Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she’ll try, as she runs for governor, to put on...
Rutledge calls for putting tax elimination on ’22 ballot
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Arkansas State in New Orleans Thursday
Red Wolves Live: 2021 Sun Belt Football Media Day