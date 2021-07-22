Energy Alert
Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a crisp summer salad from Chef Nicole.

Greek asparagus salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. fresh asparagus, cut into short diagonal pieces
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut lengthwise into halves
  • 3/4 cup Kalamata olives, cut in half lengthwise (see notes)
  • 1/2 cup Feta cheese, cut into small cubes

DRESSING INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 T fresh squeezed lemon juice (see notes)
  • 1 tsp. Greek seasoning (Greek seasoning has salt, oregano, garlic, lemon, black pepper, and marjoram. You can substitute a pinch of whichever you have of those spices if you don’t have any Greek Seasoning.)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Cut the asparagus into short diagonal pieces, then heat the 2 tsp. olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the asparagus 4-5 minutes, or until it’s as tender-crisp as you like it.
  2. While asparagus cooks, cut the Kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes in half and cut the Feta into small cubes.
  3. Whisk together fresh squeezed lemon juice, Greek Seasoning (affiliate link), and olive oil to make the dressing.
  4. When it’s done to your liking, put the hot asparagus into a bowl and let it cool for a few minutes. When the asparagus has cooled about 10 minutes, toss with about about half the dressing.
  5. Add the cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives and the rest of the dressing (or as much as you prefer) and toss again.
  6. Gently mix in the cubes of Feta, season with a little salt and some freshly ground black pepper, and serve!

