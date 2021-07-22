Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Asparagus Salad
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a crisp summer salad from Chef Nicole.
Greek asparagus salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. fresh asparagus, cut into short diagonal pieces
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut lengthwise into halves
- 3/4 cup Kalamata olives, cut in half lengthwise (see notes)
- 1/2 cup Feta cheese, cut into small cubes
DRESSING INGREDIENTS:
- 2 T fresh squeezed lemon juice (see notes)
- 1 tsp. Greek seasoning (Greek seasoning has salt, oregano, garlic, lemon, black pepper, and marjoram. You can substitute a pinch of whichever you have of those spices if you don’t have any Greek Seasoning.)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cut the asparagus into short diagonal pieces, then heat the 2 tsp. olive oil in a large frying pan and cook the asparagus 4-5 minutes, or until it’s as tender-crisp as you like it.
- While asparagus cooks, cut the Kalamata olives and cherry tomatoes in half and cut the Feta into small cubes.
- Whisk together fresh squeezed lemon juice, Greek Seasoning (affiliate link), and olive oil to make the dressing.
- When it’s done to your liking, put the hot asparagus into a bowl and let it cool for a few minutes. When the asparagus has cooled about 10 minutes, toss with about about half the dressing.
- Add the cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives and the rest of the dressing (or as much as you prefer) and toss again.
- Gently mix in the cubes of Feta, season with a little salt and some freshly ground black pepper, and serve!
