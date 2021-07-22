Energy Alert
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn

A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.(Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Lt. Danny Hicks said Thursday the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip on July 12 reporting uploaded files containing child pornography.

On Thursday, July 15, officers served a search warrant on a home in the 2400-block of Thomas Street.

Investigators seized several electronic devices and took them to the SEMO Cyber Crimes Laboratory for examination.

Hicks said investigators confirmed “the presence of child pornography.”

On Wednesday, July 21, police returned to the home and arrested 40-year-old Joshua A. Thomas.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged him with six counts of Class B felony possession of child pornography and one count of Class D felony possession of child pornography.

Thomas is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond.

