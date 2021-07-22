Veteran to host craft sale to benefit other veterans in southeast Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A veteran in the Heartland is giving back to other veterans in the community.

“It may just be a small event from the outside looking in, but it’s huge for us.”

Dustin Johnson is the owner of Workshop 22 in Benton, Missouri. He said the craft sale will help raise money for all veterans in the area.

“It allows for us to continue with our food pantry and our clothing. It allows us to continue building a homeless house that we’re working on in the back of the building, said Johnson.

He said all proceeds go to the Workshop 22 veterans program.

Judy Scherer is one of 55 vendors participating in the event.

“I have a lot of veterans in my family that are deceased, and I know Dustin is a disabled veteran. And we owe those people so much for our freedom so anything that I can do. Plus, you get the best of all the worlds because it’s a good place to sell things because your right here by the interstate and you’re helping the veterans,” Scherer said.

The community can look forward to seeing crafts including jewelry, yard sale items, craft supplies, flea market items and food trucks.

“When I came back from overseas the third time, I had a very difficult time adjusting to what was going on here in southeast Missouri and this is just my way of being able to reach out to those who maybe as lost as I was or reach out to those who that may not have friends or family around anymore and bring them in and kind of let them know that they’ve got family here,” said Johnson.

