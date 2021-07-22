Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Demolition begins at Tom Lee Park ahead of multi-million dollar renovations

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are tearing up Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis ahead of the multi-million dollar renovations in store.

Workers began tearing down a structure at the park Thursday morning kicking off the start of a years-long renovation plan.

City leaders hope the $60 million redevelopment will increase park participation. But the matter of parking is becoming a disputed topic.

Parallel parking spaces along Riverside Drive will now be free, but there are only 68 of them. Sixty-two other free spaces on the east side have been eliminated.

“The fact that we’ve done this [renovation] to increase park participation but cut parking in half? I don’t think those two things are congruent,” said Councilman Martavius Jones.

Paid parking will be available in the new Mobility Center at Beale and Main, expected to be complete in 2022, but critics argue the center is too far from the river.

Tom Lee Park is expected to be complete in April 2023.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas hospital...
Hospitals update visitor policies as COVID cases surge
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn appears in court, defense asks for change of venue
A Northeast Arkansas physician is begging patients to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if not for...
Doctor implores patients to get vaccinated: “This is breaking my heart”
They plan to have beer year round and seasonal beer options.
First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Latest News

A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges
Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the...
Ali Weisz represents Mid South in Tokyo Olympics
Scam calls
On Your Side: New FCC rule aims to curb scam calls
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
MS challenges Rove v. Wade
Mississippi attorney general argues US Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade