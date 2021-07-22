Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of Mountain View, according to Arkansas State Police.

Yvonne Marie Duncan, 65, of Mountain View was walking west along Highway 66 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the incident happened.

ASP said a vehicle was also going west and that Duncan walked onto the roadway. The vehicle then struck her, ASP said.

The weather was partly cloudy and the road was clear at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.