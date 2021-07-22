Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash

A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of Mountain View, according to Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of Mountain View, according to Arkansas State Police.

Yvonne Marie Duncan, 65, of Mountain View was walking west along Highway 66 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the incident happened.

ASP said a vehicle was also going west and that Duncan walked onto the roadway. The vehicle then struck her, ASP said.

The weather was partly cloudy and the road was clear at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood

Latest News

Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners...
Historic Citizens Bank building falling apart
The remains of the March 28 tornado that devastated several businesses around town can still be...
Business leveled by tornado rebuilds after 15 months
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Jonesboro Police Department is trying to find new vehicles for their aging fleet.
Nationwide vehicle shortage impacts police department