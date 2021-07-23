Energy Alert
Court observers no longer allowed due to COVID cases uptick

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - An increase in positive COVID-19 cases has led Dunklin County officials to no longer allow court observers in courtrooms.

According to a Facebook post from the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, “everyone is required to wear mask when entering the justice center whether for court or personal business.”

(Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)

As of July 16, the Dunklin County Health Department reported 36 active cases of COVID-19.

(Dunklin County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

