Doctor implores patients to get vaccinated: “This is breaking my heart”

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas physician is begging patients to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if not for themselves for those they love.

Dr. Adam Gray is a family practice physician in Melbourne.

As of Friday morning, he said Izard County has gone from three active cases to 92.

“The delta variant is spreading like wildfire,” Gray said in a video shared by the Arkansas Department of Health. “I have, so far, lost 32 patients to COVID-19.”

Gray has consoled several people who contracted the virus then passed it on to someone else who has died.

“This is breaking my heart,” he said.

Currently, the doctor said a “very large percentage” of people in Arkansas that are hospitalized are under the age of 40.

Another thing they have in common: almost all are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

