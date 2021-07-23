Hospital updates visitor policy as COVID cases surge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the number of new and active COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas is changing its visitor policy.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital announced the following changes effective Friday, July 23:
- Emergency Department: 1 visitor
- Inpatients: 2 visitors
- COVID-positive patients: 1 essential caregiver per day at designated times between 3 and 7 p.m. Must check-in at the nursing station prior to visiting.
- Labor and Delivery: 2 visitors
- Outpatient services: 2 visitors
- Clinic: 1 visitor, unless there are special circumstances
All visitors must:
- Be 12 years of age or older
- Wear a mask
- Pass screening upon entering the facility
- Follow all infection-prevention policies/procedures while in the facility
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.