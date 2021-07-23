Advertisement

Hospital updates visitor policy as COVID cases surge

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas hospital...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the number of new and active COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas is changing its visitor policy.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital announced the following changes effective Friday, July 23:

  • Emergency Department: 1 visitor
  • Inpatients: 2 visitors
  • COVID-positive patients: 1 essential caregiver per day at designated times between 3 and 7 p.m. Must check-in at the nursing station prior to visiting.
  • Labor and Delivery: 2 visitors
  • Outpatient services: 2 visitors
  • Clinic: 1 visitor, unless there are special circumstances

All visitors must:

  • Be 12 years of age or older
  • Wear a mask
  • Pass screening upon entering the facility
  • Follow all infection-prevention policies/procedures while in the facility

