Hospital updates visitor policy as COVID cases surge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the number of new and active COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas is changing its visitor policy.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital announced the following changes effective Friday, July 23:

Emergency Department: 1 visitor

Inpatients: 2 visitors

COVID-positive patients: 1 essential caregiver per day at designated times between 3 and 7 p.m. Must check-in at the nursing station prior to visiting.

Labor and Delivery: 2 visitors

Outpatient services: 2 visitors

Clinic: 1 visitor, unless there are special circumstances

All visitors must:

Be 12 years of age or older

Wear a mask

Pass screening upon entering the facility

Follow all infection-prevention policies/procedures while in the facility

