July 23: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll crank up the heat across Region 8 over the next few days.

Daily highs surge into the mid-90s as a strong ridge of high pressure expands overhead.

We have only a stray chance of a shower or thunderstorm today and into this weekend.

A better shot at rain focuses along a stalled front to our north on Monday.

Otherwise, increasing humidity leads to heat indices near 105°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Hospitals in Arkansas, including here in Region 8, are scrambling to make more room as more COVID-19 patients are admitted.

The use of a potent herbicide is dividing Region 8 farmers.

One Region 8 town is gearing up for a sweet festival.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners...
Historic Citizens Bank building falling apart

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...
Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June
St. Bernards keeps COVID unit open
St. Bernards COVID unit remains open amid spike in hospitalizations
hospital bed
Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes