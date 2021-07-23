July 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 23. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll crank up the heat across Region 8 over the next few days.

Daily highs surge into the mid-90s as a strong ridge of high pressure expands overhead.

We have only a stray chance of a shower or thunderstorm today and into this weekend.

A better shot at rain focuses along a stalled front to our north on Monday.

Otherwise, increasing humidity leads to heat indices near 105°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Hospitals in Arkansas, including here in Region 8, are scrambling to make more room as more COVID-19 patients are admitted.

The use of a potent herbicide is dividing Region 8 farmers.

One Region 8 town is gearing up for a sweet festival.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

