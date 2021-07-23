Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - SHE SAID YES! Jeremy Kyle expressed his love for Jana James last Saturday at Overton Square, flash mob-style.

Jeremy says with a lot of help from family, friends and DanceSmiths Ballroom Dance Studio, he put together a flash mob wedding proposal for his girlfriend Jana.

The group danced to Bruno Mars’ song “Marry You” and ended with Jeremy on one knee, asking Jana that important question: “Will you marry me?”

Of course she said YES, and the two shared their first kiss as a newly-engaged couple.

Congrats to Jeremy and Jana from Action News 5!

