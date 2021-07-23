Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri unemployment claims more than double in week’s time

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the initial claims for unemployment have more than doubled in Missouri.

Initial claims increased in Missouri by approximately 205.9%.

As of the week ending on July 10, the claims were at 5,717.

In the week ending on July 17, there were 11,770.

It’s the most new unemployment claims in one week since the week ending April 24, 2021, which as at 12,424.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
Jonesboro City Communications Director Bill Campbell says the city has been handing the owners...
Historic Citizens Bank building falling apart

Latest News

We’ll crank up the heat across Region 8 over the next few days.
Bryan's Friday forecast, July 23
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...
Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June
St. Bernards keeps COVID unit open
St. Bernards COVID unit remains open amid spike in hospitalizations
hospital bed
Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes