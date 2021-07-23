Energy Alert
Better Chance of Summer Showers Sunday and Monday

July 24th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
It’s hot! Heat advisories continue into Sunday with heat indices as high as 107°F. And there’s not much in the next seven days to break the heat. Our best chance will be scattered showers and storms each afternoon Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a weak cold front moves in. Don’t get too excited though, there’s no drop in temperatures or humidity. Highs stay in the 90s all week long. Rain chances drop Wednesday through Friday as the heat rises. Highs in the mid to upper 90s will feel like 105-110°F thanks to the heat index. Heat advisories will be needed for the hottest days of the week.

