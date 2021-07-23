Red Cross releases safety tips as heat indices rise across parts of Mo.

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross urged people to take precautions against the heat.

As heat indices rise across parts of Missouri and Arkansas, the Red Cross released the following safety tips.

Heat wave safety tips:

Prepare - Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out

Dress for the heat - Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella

Stay hydrated - Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body

Eat small meals and eat more often - Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity - If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks

Stay indoors when possible - If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air