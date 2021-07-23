Energy Alert
Report: Arkansas Children’s Hospital to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Arkansas Children's Hospital (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials at one of the largest hospitals in Arkansas said Thursday they will be requiring all new employees, including management, to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to content partner KARK, Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced the policy, which also includes management.

Officials said all employment offers made beginning Aug. 16 will require a first vaccine dose by the employee’s start date and a second dose within 30 days.

Also, the hospital is requiring managers and executives to receive their first dose by Aug. 20 as a condition of employment and must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, KARK reported.

The hospital said nearly 90 percent of its leaders are vaccinated and that the policy does including a practice to accommodate people with religious or medical exemptions.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

