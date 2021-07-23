Energy Alert
Rutledge calls for putting tax elimination on ’22 ballot

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she’ll try, as she runs for governor, to put on...
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she’ll try, as she runs for governor, to put on next year’s ballot a proposition to end the state’s individual income tax. (Source: Facebook)(Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she’ll try, as she runs for governor, to put on next year’s ballot a proposition to end the state’s individual income tax.

Rutledge announced on Thursday her plan to push for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Getting a proposed amendment on the ballot would require at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters.

Rutledge is running against former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the GOP nomination.

Rutledge launched her candidacy last year but has since been overshadowed by the Sanders campaign.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is barred by term limits from reelection next year. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

