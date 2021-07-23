Energy Alert
More Heat and Afternoon Downpours Over the Weekend

July 23rd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A few more afternoon showers are expected on Saturday as more locations start to hit the 90s. The mid-90s may arrive as early as Sunday depending on how widespread showers and downpours are. The best chance of rain comes Monday as a weak front tries to slide into Region 8. It won’t bring any heat relief but may shove rain chances out of Region 8 for a few days instead. As high pressure continues to build, temperatures rise. Many could be looking at the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week. Heat indices between 100-105°F are likely for much of the week. It may feel like over 105°F for one or two days which would result in a heat advisory. We’ll keep you updated on what could be a lengthy heatwave.

