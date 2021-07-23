St. Bernards COVID unit remains open amid spike in hospitalizations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals in Arkansas are scrambling to make more room as they are seeing more COVID-19 patients.

This is because after hospitalizations went down in the spring, they began to close down their specialization units.

However, St. Bernards Assistant Vice President of Nursing Emily McGee says they kept their COVID unit open as a safety net, knowing another spike in hospitalizations was possible.

“We never truly closed our COVID unit,” McGee said.

McGee added the hospital only reduced the number of designated COVID units they had, but after Fourth of July gatherings caused more hospitalizations, they expanded.

The assistant vice president predicts Arkansas hospitalizations will be where they were over a year ago, even with just over 40% of Arkansans fully immunized.

“We finally saw a glimpse of hope that we weren’t going to witness what we did last year, and we’re starting to witness that all over again,” she said.

As of Thursday, St. Bernards has only 17 ICU beds and 32 general medical/surgical beds available.

McGee says it’s critical that people take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

“It’s a slap in the face when you see what these patients truly experience,” she said.

She mentioned the history of how effective vaccines were in the past with other diseases, such as polio and smallpox, which should be a reason to “get rid of COVID.”

