Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Yorkie saves child from coyote attack

By CTV Network staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CTV Network) -The bravery of a tiny dog protecting its 10-year-old owner from a coyote was caught on camera.

A Yorkshire terrier, a breed that generally weighs from five to seven pounds, took on a wild animal several times its size.

The surveillance footage shows Lily Kwan scream for help while pulling Macy, her 6-year-old rescue Yorkie, by the leash while a coyote chases them.

The 10-year-old had recently seen postings of warnings that a coyote was chasing kids in the neighborhood.

“I thought, ‘Am I next, what is going to happen to me?’” Lily said.

She says she had to drop the leash because Macy would not follow her.

“I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help, and no one heard me,” she said. “I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog, and I tried to ring people’s door bells and knock on people’s doors. But this one neighbor actually let me in.”

Macy turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting Lily, the video shows.

“She’s a super brave dog,” Lily said. “I love her so much, and I just thought this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote.”

Macy was in the ICU at the vet Tuesday, having surgery to treat multiple puncture wounds from the wild animal. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Lily’s mom was out but has since seen the video.

“My dog would do anything for our family, so I’m actually not surprised that she did that,” Dorothy Kwan said.

She says she is shocked at the boldness of the coyote.

“I would never guess that a coyote, you know, would come out during the day and especially with someone screaming and yelling it still was not fazed,” Dorothy Kwan said. “It just kept coming after her and our dog, you know, despite all the yelling. It was quite aggressive.”

Dorothy Kwan says there were other coyote sightings in the neighborhood. She was told the ministry is tracking the coyotes with electronic collars.

She says she is frustrated no one will trap them but feels lucky Macy survived and protected Lily.

“She’s our little hero,” Dorothy Kwan said.

After surgery, the little hero is facing a costly vet bill. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help pay the bills and has already raised $10,000.

There’s no word on the final vet bill. Canada’s free healthcare plan does not apply to pets.

Copyright 2021 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary...
Early morning house fire under investigation
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID
A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49

Latest News

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...
Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June
St. Bernards keeps COVID unit open
St. Bernards COVID unit remains open amid spike in hospitalizations
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
hospital bed
Missouri to send more personnel, equipment to Springfield area as COVID-19 spikes