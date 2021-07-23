On Your Side: New FCC rule aims to curb scam calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether it’s bogus calls from the IRS, your power company or Publishers Clearing House, we’ve all had our fair share of annoying scam calls.

Thanks to new technology, the number of these calls you get should go down. A new Federal Communications Commission rule is now in effect.

Phone companies must use what’s called Stir/Shaken technology. Basically, you should only get calls from real numbers. Those fake or spoof numbers should not make it through.

On Your Side has reported on these phone scams for years. Crooks use what’s called Caller ID spoofing. They make your caller ID display a familiar number, like a 417 area code, your power company or even your own number. Scammers want you to think it’s a legit call. Now this is an old trick.

George Slover is Policy Counsel for Consumer Reports. He’s in Washington, D.C. advocating for better customer protections.

“All you can really do as a consumer at home is not answer the phone. And that’s not really a solution,” Slover said.

However, the new technology won’t stop all scam calls.

“It’s not going to stop scammers and telemarketers from using numbers that they genuinely have a right to use. A lot of companies can get numerous numbers and cycle through those,” he said.

Make sure you’re on both ‘No Call’ lists.

Federal Do Not Call:

1-888-382-1222 https://www.donotcall.gov/

Missouri Do Not Call:

866-No Call 1 (866-662-2551) https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/no-call

Try an app.

Consumer Reports says try: Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller, and YouMail. For a landline, try a call blocker, it’s a small device you put next to your phone. Those can cost anywhere from $20-$100, but it might be worth your peace of mind.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.