Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ali Weisz represents Mid South in Tokyo Olympics

Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the...
Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the opening ceremony played out tonight some of the first events got underway, including the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle Qualification Round.

University of Memphis and Ole Miss alum Ali Weisz is in Tokyo representing team USA in the event.

Weisz joined the Army after the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the Games last year, so she competed as an active duty soldier.

“For me as a soldier athlete, training is my priority and practice is my priority,” Weisz said. “So we get to start practicing immediately in the beginning of the day, do BT in the afternoon. But that’s what it consists of. My job is to train well, train hard, win medals and bring back home the gold.”

Ali Weisz placed 14th out of 50 in the qualifying round.

She did not advance to the finals, but we congratulate her on all her success.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas hospital...
Hospitals update visitor policies as COVID cases surge

Latest News

Sun Belt commissioner
Red Wolves in 90: Butch likes new special teams coordinator, Gill likes new Sun Belt ESPN deal
8 Noticias de la semana para el 23 de Julio
They plan to have beer year round and seasonal beer options.
First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day
Tips for winter driving
Tips for winter driving