Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state

Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of Arkansas.(WFIE)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported over 2,000 new total COVID-19 cases Saturday as state officials began posting COVID-19 updates again on weekends.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the state will start posting the information again on COVID-19 on the weekends.

“Information guides behavior and that is why I will have 5 more community conversations this week,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. “Let’s be a winner and get the shot.”

State officials reported there was an increase of 1,248 active cases Saturday, raising the number to 15,032.

There were seven additional deaths, raising the death toll to 6,048. Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

