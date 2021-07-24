Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Thursday that two children have died from COVID-19.
Arkansas Health Dept. confirms 2 child deaths from COVID
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
A cyber tip led police to arrest a Poplar Bluff man on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Tip leads to man’s arrest for child porn
A Stone County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle/pedestrian crash west of...
Woman killed in vehicle/pedestrian crash
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to surge, at least one Northeast Arkansas hospital...
Hospitals update visitor policies as COVID cases surge

Latest News

President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
Sun Belt commissioner
Red Wolves in 90: Butch likes new special teams coordinator, Gill likes new Sun Belt ESPN deal
Alison Marie Weisz, of the United States, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the...
Ali Weisz represents Mid South in Tokyo Olympics
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze