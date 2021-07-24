First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new business is in the works and is near opening day.

The owners spoke Friday about the process of creating the first microbrewery in Jonesboro.

Jackson Spencer, Dustin Hundley, Ellen Hundley, and Heath Gammill are the co-owners of the business.

They are from Jonesboro, which is where the name and inspiration for the business, Native Brew Works, came from.

So far, it’s been a challenging road for the owners to get here, but they said they are doing this to create something new for their hometown.

“So, we want people to come and communicate with each other, hopefully, strangers and we hope it’s filled with community. We want kids to come, we want dogs to come to our outdoor space. Something for everybody is what we want,” Ellen Hundley said.

There are board games, tons of seating areas inside and outdoor, and, of course, beer brewing.

The owners said after leaving their hometown and traveling, they all wanted a place to hang out back at home.

After the 2019 bill was passed to allow microbreweries in dry counties, like Craighead County, they decided to make it a reality.

“Ultimately it’s the first person to take part in that here. I think we’ve learned a lot and learned it fast. But we are really close and we are so excited to get open,” said Gammill.

They still have a few more weeks until they officially open their doors.

They have a menu of tacos, burrito bowls, nachos, and more including their beer.

