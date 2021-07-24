Energy Alert
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges

A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in central Arkansas, with the Jonesboro man facing several felony charges as a result.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in central Arkansas, with the Jonesboro man facing several felony charges as a result.

According to content partner KARK, the crash involved a report of a stolen vehicle in Lonoke County.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office told KARK that deputies had been investigating reports of the vehicle being in possession of a man, Clayton Piety, 35, of Jonesboro with felony warrants at a house on Vice Lane in Cabot.

Authorities said as deputies arrived, Piety took off in the vehicle - a silver SUV - busting through a nearby gate.

Cabot police later joined in the pursuit that went into a nearby convenience store parking lot.

Police said several bystanders were nearly hit and that authorities tried to stop Piety but he sped away on Highway 367, KARK reported.

Officers later found a crash at Highway 367 and Highway 319 in Ward with Piety and another vehicle.

ASP said Kevin Goodwin, 42, of Ward was killed in the Highway 367/Highway 319 crash.

According to a preliminary fatality report, police believe Piety crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Toyota Scion, driven by Goodwin head-on.

Piety was taken to a Little Rock hospital due to his injuries.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the case.

