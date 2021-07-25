Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash

Energy Alert
Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck, officials said.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a Jonesboro fire truck at Parker Road and Southwest Drive, according to authorities.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities at the scene said a car hit the fire truck as the truck was driving through the intersection.

However, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday and the crew was responding to a report of a drowning in the RidgePointe Country Club area of town.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said no injuries were reported in the drowning.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

