Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a Jonesboro fire truck at Parker Road and Southwest Drive, according to authorities.
Details are scarce.
However, authorities at the scene said a car hit the fire truck as the truck was driving through the intersection.
However, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday and the crew was responding to a report of a drowning in the RidgePointe Country Club area of town.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said no injuries were reported in the drowning.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
