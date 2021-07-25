Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a Jonesboro fire truck at Parker Road and Southwest Drive, according to authorities.

Details are scarce.

However, authorities at the scene said a car hit the fire truck as the truck was driving through the intersection.

CRASH ALERT: A car hit a fire truck as the fire truck was driving through the intersection of Southwest and Parker. The truck has already left the scene after taking minor damage, according to fire officials. Working to get more details from police now. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/XH9pbsLhD1 — Bradley Brewer (@BradBrewerKAIT) July 25, 2021

However, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday and the crew was responding to a report of a drowning in the RidgePointe Country Club area of town.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said no injuries were reported in the drowning.

