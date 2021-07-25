Community “Doggie Wash” event held for charity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of dogs from all over Jonesboro received a nice bath Saturday afternoon, and it was all for charity!

O’Reilly Hospitality held the Community Doggie Wash event outside Embassy Suites’ Red Wolf Convention Center.

Donations were accepted for Stuff the Bus, and James Gray, the event organizer, said the team had a particularly busy morning.

“This morning we had about 12 dogs at one time,” Gray said.” So far we’ve had about 30 to 33 dogs and we’ve raised over 400 dollars so far for stuff the bus and that’s just fantastic!”

Gray and O’Reilly Hospitality hold community outreach events every month, this one just happened to be a particularly furry one.

