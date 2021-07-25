Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Community “Doggie Wash” event held for charity

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of dogs from all over Jonesboro received a nice bath Saturday afternoon, and it was all for charity!

O’Reilly Hospitality held the Community Doggie Wash event outside Embassy Suites’ Red Wolf Convention Center.

Donations were accepted for Stuff the Bus, and James Gray, the event organizer, said the team had a particularly busy morning.

“This morning we had about 12 dogs at one time,” Gray said.” So far we’ve had about 30 to 33 dogs and we’ve raised over 400 dollars so far for stuff the bus and that’s just fantastic!”

Gray and O’Reilly Hospitality hold community outreach events every month, this one just happened to be a particularly furry one.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
They plan to have beer year round and seasonal beer options.
First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn appears in court, defense asks for change of venue
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state

Latest News

The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Peggy Wolf turned 96 years on July 20th and to celebrate, she wanted to go skydiving.
Springfield woman goes skydiving to celebrate 96th birthday
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19