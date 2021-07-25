Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hospitalizations reach over 900 as state reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as...
The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as officials said the state also saw 245 new active cases.(Stock photo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as officials said the state also saw 245 new active cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 919 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up 44 from Saturday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the increase in hospitalizations is tied to the Delta Variant.

“Today’s increase of 44 hospitalizations is a reflection of a Delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers.”

State health officials said there were six additional deaths reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 6,054. Locally, two of the deaths were in Region 8 with one death each in Baxter and White counties.

As for active cases, Craighead County had 28 new active cases while Mississippi County had 17.

Officials also noted that 6,218 vaccine doses were given in the past 24 hours and that the state has seen 353,920 recoveries since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
They plan to have beer year round and seasonal beer options.
First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn appears in court, defense asks for change of venue

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state