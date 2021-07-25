Hospitalizations reach over 900 as state reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as officials said the state also saw 245 new active cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 919 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up 44 from Saturday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the increase in hospitalizations is tied to the Delta Variant.

“Today’s increase of 44 hospitalizations is a reflection of a Delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers.”

State health officials said there were six additional deaths reported Sunday, raising the death toll to 6,054. Locally, two of the deaths were in Region 8 with one death each in Baxter and White counties.

As for active cases, Craighead County had 28 new active cases while Mississippi County had 17.

Officials also noted that 6,218 vaccine doses were given in the past 24 hours and that the state has seen 353,920 recoveries since the pandemic began.

