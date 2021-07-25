Energy Alert
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the recent surge of COVID cases in the state, vaccine clinics are once again popping up all over Region 8.

However, people are still not showing up.

Fisher Street United Methodist Church hosted a clinic Saturday afternoon, partnering with Allcare Pharmacy to offer both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Pharmacist Robert Holt says he drove all the way from Little Rock for the clinic, and while he’s seen a little bit of growth in interest for the vaccine recently, he’s disappointed with the showing at many of the clinics he works.

“I would characterize it as a slight increase in demand,” Holt said. “I have had a few previously hesitant people have gone ahead and gotten the vaccine recently. There’s still a lot of people out there that need to go get it.”

Only three people received the shot in the first half of Saturday’s clinic, meaning that those who did get the vaccines have a pretty good chance at winning the $100 prize drawing given at the event.

For more information on vaccine clinics near you, click here for upcoming clinics.

