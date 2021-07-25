Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Springfield woman goes skydiving to celebrate 96th birthday

Peggy Wolf turned 96 years on July 20th and to celebrate, she wanted to go skydiving.
Peggy Wolf turned 96 years on July 20th and to celebrate, she wanted to go skydiving.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Springfield woman celebrated her 96th birthday Saturday in a thrilling way.

Peggy Wolf turned 96 years on July 20. Four days later, she wanted to celebrate by skydiving. Friends and family gathered at Ozarks Skydive Center to wish her the best.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a child, but I’ve never been free of any responsibility before this time before I was 90. So I thought now is the time to do it,” said Wolf

Peggy is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoys traveling and has visited 33 different countries.

“She broke her leg and still did the Great Wall [of China] because she didn’t want to miss it. So she crutched it,” said her granddaughter Laura.

Now she’s ready for her next adventure. While this is not the first time Peggy has gone skydiving, this trip is extra special.

“Well, it’s the most exciting thing to have ever happened to me. I’ve never had a birthday party before, and this absolutely tops anything I could have dreamed of,” said Wolf

When skydiving, trainers go over a few safety tips and get her harnessed up. Not showing a bit of nervousness, Peggy waved to friends and family and boarded the plane.

Once the airplane reaches 10,000 feet, it was time to jump. This is the third time Peggy has gone skydiving and she said this time was just as much fun as the others.

“I bet I’ll never have another party like this one!” said Wolf

With a soft landing and a smile, Peggy Wolf completed another successful skydive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
They plan to have beer year round and seasonal beer options.
First microbrewery in Jonesboro approaching opening day
Quake Lewellyn
Lewellyn appears in court, defense asks for change of venue
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state

Latest News

Over 30 dogs came out to get their bath on Saturday.
Community “Doggie Wash” event held for charity
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Officials also said there were 12,186 vaccine doses given Friday to people around the state of...
Arkansas reports 2,015 COVID-19 cases, over 15,000 active cases in state
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19