Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas

Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading to Northeast Arkansas containing nearly 13 pounds of hallucinogens.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading to Northeast Arkansas containing nearly 13 pounds of hallucinogens.

According to a Monday news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers discovered the package on June 9 at an express consignment hub in the Area Port of Memphis.

The package, which was sent from Mexico City to a home in rural northeast Arkansas, was described in the paperwork by the shipper as “plant substract premium-grade horti cult.”

Officers opened the package and found it contained three silver bags of an “unknown brown/tan plant” weighing 6.1 kilos.

An on-site test revealed it to be N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a psychedelic drug used by researchers with DEA and FDA approval.

“However, this shipment was most likely meant for illicit use,” the news release stated.

The package was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Agents then went to its intended destination and arrested three people and seized various other drugs.

CBP did not identify the suspects nor say where they were arrested.

